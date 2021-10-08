PLEASANT LAKE — Today around 25 members of the Pleasant Lake Lions Club will take the stage to spread laughter and later money throughout the community with their annual variety show.
Pleasant Lake Diner, this year’s variety show theme, featuring the men and women of the Pleasant Lake Lions Club, will take the audience back to more simpler times when the jukebox reigned and diners were the place to be.
Performing hits from the 1950s and early 1960s will be the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, Elvis Presley, portrayed by the club’s own Elvis impersonator and this year’s director, Dave Harpham.
Harpham said other members will portray well known individuals such as Kevin Stoy, who will be playing the part of the old Pleasant Lake diner’s longtime, well loved waitress, while other members will take the shape of fictional characters like a witch doctor who cooks stew.
Promising to bring laughter, music and memories of yesteryear, tickets for the Lions Club’s 67th variety show can be purchased for a donation at the door. The show starts at 7 p.m. in the Steuben County Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola.
Proceeds from the annual show will benefit various community projects. Over the years the club has provided scholarships to area youth, park and playground cleanup and upgrading, the firework display for Pleasant Lake Days, funding for the Pleasant Lake Fire Department and much more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.