ANGOLA — Mayor Richard Hickman announced late Friday afternoon he appointed Doug Call as the fire chief for the Angola Fire Department.
Call has more than 32 years of experience as a firefighter and paramedic in northeast Indiana.
He most recently was the deputy chief of fire and EMS for New Haven/Adams Township Fire Department.
Before his time in New Haven Call was the assistant fire chief for the Fort Wayne Fire Department.
Call will assume his fire chief duties for the Angola Fire Department on June 27.
He and his wife Beth live in Steuben County. They have three sons and two grandchildren.
Hickman noted in his press release that Call is, “looking forward to serving alongside the current staff at the Angola Fire Station and working together with the surrounding communities to meet the needs of all citizens.”
Call’s hiring culminates a search that has been ongoing for a couple months after Chief T.R. Hagerty decided to step back from administration duties and return to the firefighter ranks.
Hagerty was appointed chief in March 2020 following the December 2019 retirement of Chief Mike Meek, who had been chief on a full-time, paid basis since 1983. He served as chief many years prior when the Angola force was a volunteer company.
Hagerty is a veteran of the Angola Fire Department. While his hiring was from within, Hickman had received permission from the Angola Common Council to recruit from outside the Angola ranks. Prior to Call’s appointment, Hickman received the same permission from the Council.
