ANGOLA — After 18 years in an executive role as governor and then as president of Purdue University, former Gov. Mitch Daniels has decided not to pursue a run for the open U.S. Senate seat from Indiana, he announced today.
Daniels served the past 10 years as president of Purdue and the prior eight as Indiana's governor, having won his first term in 2004. Politico was first to report the news about Daniels this morning.
“My one tour of duty in elected office involved, like those in business before and academe after it, an action job, with at least the chance to do useful things every day,” Daniels said. “I have never imagined that I would be well-suited to legislative office, particularly where seniority remains a significant factor in one’s effectiveness, and I saw nothing in my recent explorations that altered that view.”
Some had questioned why Daniels would want to run for Senate where he would be one of 100 after having been the person calling the shots for so many years.
Prior to his first run for office, Steuben County Republican officials were visiting the Capitol to attend the State of the Union address when they crossed paths with President George W. Bush, who called out to Susie Weicht of Angola and others, saying something along the line of "Don't take my man Mitch from me," Weicht said. Daniels, at the time, was Bush's budget director.
My Man Mitch became Daniels' moniker for the 2004 run that featured folksy stops in Indiana towns in an RV he used for his gubernatorial tour that even featured a weekly infomercial.
One of the first stops was in Angola, where it sat out front of Sutton's Deli on the Public Square and the Daniels team invited people — some reluctant to deface a vehicle — to sign their autographs on the RV.
Last week Daniels visited Washington to get a feel for the landscape of the Senate, Politico reported.
Apparently that one visit was all it took to convince Daniels that he, at the age of 73, should not run. He said he would only serve one term, if elected, and because of the lack of seniority he would not have much impact.
Had he run, Daniels was in for a potentially nasty primary battle with at least Rep. Jim Banks, the 3rd District congressman who has announced his candidacy.
Already the Club For Growth, which is behind Banks, had been running attack ads in January. A couple hours after the news about Daniels broke, Banks issued this statement to KPC Media:
“As I’ve said before, I respect Governor Daniels and I learned a lot from him when I served in the Statehouse. I’m excited about the early momentum and support for our campaign but we’ve got a long way to go. Over the next two years, I’m going to work hard every day to make my case to Hoosier voters that I’m best prepared to be their conservative Senator in Washington.”
When he ran for governor, Daniels pledged to not run a negative campaign and he stuck to that pledge in both campaigns.
Even if he would make a similar pledge this time around, he would have ended up a target for many on the right, particularly those aligned with former President Donald Trump's camp, which Banks is clearly part of.
"Even before announcing, Daniels faced attacks from Trump world painting him as a RINO (Republican in Name Only). The deep-pocketed Club for Growth also sought to keep him out of the race with a small statewide ad buy blasting his record," Politico's Adam Wren reported today. "Daniels, who never ran a negative ad in his two gubernatorial campaigns in the 2000s, would have found himself in a very different political climate today."
Daniels announcement doesn't clear the path for Banks. Rep. Victoria Spartz of Indiana's 5th congressional District, has indicated an interest in running, though she has not made any official announcement.
Had Daniels ran and eventually win the Senate seat, he definitely would have been in the more moderate camp.
Daniels, in his statement, said he would have focused on safety net issues, national security and border security and immigration reform.
"I am very appreciative for all of Mitch Daniel’s service over the years in the public and private spheres. We have a fantastic senatorial candidate in Congressman Jim Banks and I am thankful that he is running," said Rick Michael, Steuben County Republican chairman.
In the weeks since Banks announced his run, he has been piling up the endorsements, mainly from officials on the far right of the Republican Party.
Today, Banks received an endorsement from Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, who won a tough battle in his first run for office last year.
This is a developing story.
