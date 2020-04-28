Senior Safe Shop open Tuesdays, Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
ANGOLA — The Senior Safe Shop, opened by the Steuben County Council on Aging that takes place at Fairview Missionary Church will be open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting today.
The Senior Safe Shop is a partnership with the Steuben County United Way, Fairview Missionary Church and the Steuben County Council on Aging and is for residents 60 and over.
