FORT WAYNE — Trine University’s Doctor of Physical Therapy program presented awards to top students from its Class of 2020 on Friday.
The awards are usually given at the Hooding Ceremony held as part of Commencement, which was canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, the honorees returned to the university’s Center for Health Sciences under the pretense of speaking to current students.
The DPT Distinguished Student Award was presented to Elizabeth Brennan. The award, determined by faculty in Trine’s DPT program, honors a student who exemplifies the traditions and values of Trine University and the profession of physical therapy through high levels of achievement in scholarship, leadership and service.
Brennan graduated with a 3.9 grade point average. She presented the results of research she conducted while a student at Trine at the fall conference of the American Physical Therapy Association (APTA), Indiana chapter. She consistently volunteered for activities that were part of the program and in the Fort Wayne community, and tutored students in Trine’s DPT and physician assistant programs.
“Beth came to us as a wonderful person and she’s leaving as a remarkable physical therapist who we’re proud to have had as part of our program,” said Ryan Dombkowski, Ph.D., professor in the Doctor of Physical Therapy program.
The DPT Most Outstanding Student Award, nominated by students in the program, was presented to Cameron Buzzard. The award represents a student who classmates feel best represents the character, traditions and values of their graduating class throughout their time at Trine University.
Buzzard conducted research that contributed to a presentation at the APTA Combined Sections Meeting and was also published in a peer-reviewed journal. He served as an APTA Core Ambassador for the state of Indiana while in school.
“One classmate noted that he ‘will drop everything and ruin his own plans to help someone,’ and another said, ‘His ability to create laughter and his sense of humor is unlike any other individual that I have ever met,’ “ said Dombkowski. “Truly, he’s an individual whom his classmates admire and whom Trine University is proud to call one of our own.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.