ANGOLA — Angola Board of Zoning Appeals granted a conditional parking variance for Feddema Holdings located at 1460 Wohlert St.
Leonard Feddema, owner of a machine shop Resolute Precision Manufacturing that makes parts for medical equipment and other industries, said they requested a parking variance from the city.
Ronald Eicher, from Wagler and Associates who presented the request to the BZA, said that they requested a parking variance to extend their front parking lot 3 feet to the west because of the occasional unloading that was taking place at their south parking lot.
“When the truck is parked here, that will restrict access momentarily, but that’s not ordinarily the condition,” said Eicher.
Eicher explained that if a truck or a van was unloading at their south parking, there was not enough space to be able to drive through that area as the entry was becoming less than the required 12 foot minimum.
To make that parking work, they needed to extend it far enough West so that they could also leave the parking lot.
“If it weren’t for this loading dock here, we could potentially have gone a little bit less with this parking lot because we had a little more than we needed here for clearance, but because the loading dock is here, we needed to extend it this far to go West,” said Eicher.
Eicher said that in requesting that variance they referred to the existing hard surface to the north of their property done by their neighbor, and they wanted to adjoin it with their north parking to make a shared hard surfaced driveway because it did not make sense for them to have gravel surface on the north end of their property.
“The neighbor will also use this to access their portion,” said Eicher.
Angola Board of Zoning Appeals found that Resolute Precision Manufacturing experienced “much growth over the last few years” after it was founded in the 1940s as a design and manufacturing company for honing tools, fixtures and turnkey processes for blue chip companies.
Their expansion to 1460 Wohlert St., said the city, will not only permit services to expand, but it will also provide an updated work environment for employees.
The BZA granted the requested parking variances with two conditions.
They are as follows. The south access should be defined and improved with a hard surface, and the gravel drive around the building needs to tie into hard surface access. The north drive must have a recorded access and maintenance agreement.
