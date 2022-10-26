FREMONT — Andy Laughlin, emerged from the May primary as the Republican candidate for the North District seat on the Steuben County Board of Commissioners.
Here are, in his words, the top issues. Plus, KPC asked candidates to address county use of federal funds and their views on marijuana legalization.
Top issues
Collectively, our top issues all fall into the broad category of ‘being prepared for growth’. Steuben County is obviously a desirable location due to its natural resources and we are also blessed with many successful large and small businesses and industries here that need to attract a strong workforce.
The concerns I hear most often are regarding quality affordable housing, expanded broadband, expanded natural gas service, and attracting well-trained quality employees.
The County Commissioners are responsible for economic development locally and that takes a lot of collaboration and planning. I think we need to revisit 5-year and 10-year master plans and make sure there is a coordinated effort to develop and implement those so that we ensure positive, controlled, and financially responsible growth.
Getting the infrastructure in place is key right now. Businesses can’t expand and housing can’t be built without natural gas. I am affected at my own home and our neighborhood association has already been pursuing NIPSCO expansion for years. They want to see more demand before building new lines, but we can’t build the new demand without the new service. I don’t think it’s fair to ask residents and businessowners to front the cost of the construction. I think what we know at this point is that we have to get more pressure from the state level as that is where utilities are regulated. We will likely need a comprehensive study that proves the value of new customers, but I think this is something we need to keep pushing for.
We also know high-speed reliable internet is a necessity now. Our students need it, our remote workers need it, our businesses need it. Our family spent many years frustrated with DSL as our only internet option. Thankfully, we have already seen some advancements here with both Lakeland adding towers and REMC starting to run fiber optic lines to service more of our rural areas. Residents are getting more options and competition that should help keep costs down.
Quality affordable housing and the potential employees that it brings can follow. I hear the complaints so often from employers, realtors, and those that are house shopping, that Steuben County needs more ‘starter homes’ at a price point that our workers can afford. The county should work with our municipalities to have shovel-ready sites for these kinds of developments.
Finally, we are still in need of more employees that are skilled in trades. We are fortunate to have the Impact Institute that our four counties share for interested high-school students, but expanding opportunities locally for adults to have training that prepares them for high-paying industrial and construction jobs would go a long way to meet the needs of businesses with open positions that are going unfilled.
Federal funds
The biggest Biden-era spending with an attempt to reach local governments has come through the “American Rescue Plan Act.” Of the $1.9 trillion dollars allocated here, $350 billion was for states and local governments, and by the time this reached Steuben County, our installments totaled $6.7 million. $2.7 million of that is required to be used for lost revenue and accounting verification. Another half-million has been used for raises and personnel. This leaves approximately $3.5 million to use at our discretion.
I think we should always be considering extra funds as the tax-payers money, but the fact is, this just isn’t a very large sum relative to our overall budget that the Council oversees. I wish it was impactful enough to filter down to a tax reduction, but that’s just not likely with this amount.
Steuben County has already established an ARP Committee back in June that is made up of the three County Commissioners and three County Council members to look at smaller projects that could benefit from the funds. Some department heads have already made requests, and only one meeting of the committee has been held so far. Ideas coming out of the committee include financing for major road projects, emergency services, drainage, an economic development master plan, broad band expansion, child care services, trails, and potential grants for small businesses and local non-for-profits.
I would like to see a uniform process in place for making requests for funding and a maximum amount set per distribution if we are choosing to divide up the funds this way. Personally, I would prioritize some of the top issues identified in both my responses to question 1 and in my platform.
Specific examples I could give: Can we rehab and make repairs on our county drainage system to both prevent flooding of our tillable land and protect our lakes? Can we expand our trails and sidewalks within the county to connect more of our main arteries, businesses, neighborhoods and lake communities in order to improve pedestrian and cyclist safety? Can we fund more job training to fill the needs of our local employers?
Marijuana legalization
I want to start by saying that I don’t foresee any situation where County Commissioners would be making a marijuana legalization determination on a county-by-county basis. The fact is, we are in Indiana and marijuana is still illegal both in our State and under Federal law. I think it’s bad policy to bend on our own laws just because we are adjacent to other states.
Voters with a strong opinion on the matter should definitely reach out to their state legislators.
I know in recent weeks we have seen moves by the federal government to pardon some marijuana offenses, and the trend nationwide is in loosening of laws and collecting tax on legal sales. Even as a conservative, I have to admit this is a situation that is likely to evolve.
If Indiana law changes, my personal opinion would be that we move straight to recreational legalization, with limits. Making a stop at ‘medical use only’ would be messy and difficult to police. I wouldn’t want our local medical providers to have to weed through fraudulent requests and decide what truthfully counts as a medical need.
I also think marijuana issues on a local level deserve cooperation with two other elected officials, our Sheriff and Prosecutor. I believe it’s more appropriately their roles to interpret violations of laws, coordinate enforcement, and to determine punishment of offenses.
Personal background
Laughlin has been married to Kara since 2005. She is an optometrist and small business owner. They have an 8th grader and a freshman at Fremont Community Schools, where he is a varsity assistant football coach. They are members of Peace Lutheran Church and the Steuben County YMCA. He has served as vice president of the Lake Pleasant homeowners’ association. He also serves on the Steuben County Crime Stoppers board.
Laughlin grew up in Allen County but has ties to Steuben County through his mother, a Steuben native. He has spent much of his life in the county and eventually bought a home in rural Orland in 1997 before purchasing his current home on Lake Pleasant in 2009.
“I want to represent all the people of Steuben County and am glad I can relate to both voters with roots here and also those that chose to make this home later in life,” he said. “This is my first run for political office, and I chose Commissioner because I am passionate about this position, not politics. I am interested in serving the community in this particular role because of my extensive experience to match the job description. This was my message in the primary, and it’s my same message now.
Laughlin spent 20 years with the Park Department in New Haven before taking a position as a certified building inspector with the Steuben County Building Department.
“I am now in my fifth year with the Steuben Building Department as a certified building inspector where I visit all corners of the county on a regular basis consulting with builders, homeowners and business owners on their projects. I don’t think there is any road in this county that I haven’t been down,” Laughlin said. “I have been fortunate to develop positive working relationships across our county departments and with local and regional contractors.”
Laughlin said if elected, he would work full time as a commissioner.
“I am excited about the prospect of guiding us through major projects like the Judicial Center construction, and other future endeavors, where I know I can help meet the needs of the community with respect to the taxpayers,” he said.
For more information visit andyforsteuben.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.