Several people arrested over the weekend in Steuben County
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officials over the weekend.
• Justice K. Blonde, 22, of the 1100 block of West S.R. 120, Fremont, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court.
• Leon C. Brown, 41, of the 5600 block of South Wood Street, Chicago, arrested on Interstate 69 at the 344 mile marker on a felony charge of possession of a legend prescription drug and misdemeanor charges of operating while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle without a license, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Emily C. Bryan, 32, of the 200 block of Deborah Drive, Fremont, arrested at the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
• Andrew M. Cebulak, 22, of the 600 block of 5th Street, Oakmont, Pennsylvania, arrested at the jail on a charge of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
• Joshua D. Drinnon, 37, of the 300 block of West Jamble Road, Faet, Ontario, Canada, arrested in the 600 block of North Wayne Street on a charge of felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
• Charles L. Grubb, 34, of the 400 block of Oak Trail, Garrett, arrested at the jail on a charge of felony contempt of court.
• Adrian L. Johnson, 48, of the 9000 block of Hirckey Glenn Trail, Fort Wayne, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court.
• Ridgely A. Ritter, 52, of the 900 block of Block Road, Bronson, Michigan, arrested in the 2900 block of North Wayne Street on a chrage of felony habitual traffic violator.
• Timothy D. Rowe, 35, of the 400 block of North Elizabeth Street, arrested at home on misdemeanor charges of domestic battery, possession of paraphernalia and probation violation.
• Brody D. Slone, 20, of the 1900 block of C.R. 14, Waterloo, arrested on a futitive warrant.
• Celeste M. Westendorf, 54, of the 6000 block of Market Street, Orland, arrested on Interstate 69 at mile marker 348 on a felony fugitive warrant.
• Thomas P. York, 26, of West Maumee Street, arrested in the 2000 block of North Wayne Street on a charge of misdemeanor battery causing moderate bodily injury.
