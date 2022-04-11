ANGOLA — Steuben County Councilman Jim Getz is hoping to continue his career in county government as a commissioner.
He’s one of two candidates for the North District seat on the Steuben County Board of Commissioners who provided his views during a recent meeting of the Steuben County Republicans.
Getz is facing Steuben County employee Andy Laughlin in the primary on May 3 for the Republican Party’s nomination for the seat being vacated Commissioner Lynne Liechty, who fulfilled her 2014 promise of staying in office no more than two terms if elected.
In his nearly eight years in office, Getz said he has not had an agenda.
“I’ve not had personal agenda. My bet is to listen to what you all have to say. That’s about it. My agenda is what your agenda is,” Getz said.
However, it was what he saw as waste and undue competition in county government that got him involved.
The impetus for his first run came after the county spend millions on a radio system that ended up not working.
Then there was the construction of the Steuben County Event Center at the Steuben County Park that Getz felt was local government going into competition with private industry.
“You spent a little more money out at the Event Center that was Major Moves money. So we got the public sector going into business fighting for business against the private sector,” Getz said. “I believe the private sector should be private in the public sector to the public.”
Getz has worked in a number of industries over the years, but perhaps is most proud of putting together the Willow Prairie subdivision on the east side of Fremont in 1989.
Getz spoke of his qualifications as a candidates, which he said were many, but having served on the counsel well suits him to become a commissioner.
“What makes me a candidate from a proven leadership perspective, seven and a half years on the Steuben County Council. I’m involved daily with our three county commissioners. I talk to (Commissioner) Ken (Shelton) a little bit more than I probably do with my wife. I believe that I can make the transition from Council to county commissioners’ seat and hit the ground running,” Getz said.
Getz said there’s much county government is facing
“First and foremost, everybody’s aware of the courthouse and that’s a big one,” Getz said. The judicial center is estimated at about $28 million, though costs are being trimmed.
Other projects include a new air conditioning system for the jail, which will costs hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Getz also implied that the jail was probably going to need to be replaced soon, though that might not be the case once space frees up in the old Courthouse Annex when offices move to the new judicial center.
He also said many of the departments were in good shape in terms of personnel and equipment.
Getz and his wife, Debbie, live on Lake George and have two grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
