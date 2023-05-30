ANGOLA — A tried and true mark of the summer, Pig Out in the Park returns to Commons Park on Friday. Starting at 11 a.m., food will be served from the Selman Timber Frame.
The event invites community members to enjoy a free lunch while learning about Angola Parks and Recreation’s 2023 programming. The menu consists of bratwursts, bratwurst patties, macaroni salad and potato salad all from Mr. Meatz. Water refreshments will be provided by Culligan Water and cookies will come from Sutton’s Deli.
Operating on a first come, first serve procedure, the Angola Park Board will be dishing out the 150 bratwurst and 250 bratwurst patties. Attendees will also have the opportunity to win a cooler full of summer fun. By adding a name and phone number to a drawing at the event, Angola Parks and Recreation staff will randomly pick a winner that same day.
“There’s something in there for everyone in the family,” said Tabitha Griva, Angola Parks events and marketing coordinator.
Thanks to the donations from nine local businesses, the prize pack includes sunglasses, water bottles, hats, pool inflatables, popsicles, chalk and more.
The sponsors are Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park, Glendarin Golf Course, Ride the Wave, Bike and Soul, Midwest Eye Consultants, Tom’s Donuts, Scoops Ice Cream, New Leaf Photography and the Lash Lounge of Angola.
Make sure to secure a spot early as last year’s event saw well over 300 people participate.
“It’s our way of showing that we appreciate everyone in the community,” Griva said.
