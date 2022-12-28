ANGOLA — The Steuben County Community Foundation is delighted to announce that Carmyn Hottell has joined the Foundation as program director.
She brings with her more than seven years of experience in community relations and leadership development with the Indiana State Police, where she served as a recruit academy counselor, trainer and mentor.
“Serving our community has been my lifelong passion. As a member of the team at Steuben County Community Foundation, I am able to apply my knowledge and love for our community in a new, meaningful way,” said Hottell.
Hottell’s appointment follows two additional new hires in 2022, as the Foundation prepares for growth. The Foundation announced the acquisition of a significant estate gift that will more than double foundation grantmaking each year at a December 1 anniversary celebration.
Lisa Biers joined Steuben County Community Foundation as vice president of programs in October 2022. She brings with her more than twenty years of experience in nonprofit marketing, fundraising, and grant writing. Biers manages all grantmaking operations and community leadership initiatives for the Foundation.
“Community foundations are the heart and soul of a community. It’s an honor to serve at an organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals, families, and organizations,” said Biers.
Jennifer Danic, who has served as president and CEO of the Steuben County Community Foundation since June 2011 said, “This an exciting time of opportunity for the foundation that will have a positive, lasting impact on the community.” Danic continued, “Carmyn and Lisa have the skills, experience, and enthusiasm needed to transition the foundation through this exciting growth phase.”
SCCF’s long-time Program Officer, Jacqui Gentile, retired in early December. Danic said, “Jacqui served the foundation well for over nine years and takes with her considerable knowledge; however, we retain an incredible amount of foundation history and stability with our Office Manager of eighteen years, Sandy Ferrell, and continued support and guidance from Randy Tilbury, CPA, who has worked with SCCF since 1992.”
Sara Williams is returning as the Foundation’s Marketing and Communications Intern in 2023. Williams is currently a junior at Trine University, and recently completed a summer and fall internship with the Steuben County Community Foundation.
