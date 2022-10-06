ANGOLA — Deb Blaz, department chair of World Languages at Angola High School and adjunct professor at Ivy Tech and Trine University, published a third edition to her book on active learning.
Despite its name, “The World Language Teacher’s Guide to Active Learning 3rd Edition” will be of use not only to the world language teachers, but to other subject teachers as well. Blaz said the reason for the new edition publishing were most recent developments in the sphere of learning.
“Education is changing, the national standards change, technology, science because science learns more about how people learn,” said Blaz.
Education changes, and since Balz has been teaching for more than 44 years, she has already seen a lot of those changes and learned to accommodate. That is why now she has updated all the chapters of her book, and she has also added an entirely new chapter on technology in education and on making it more efficient.
Other chapters focus on how different cultures, such as Japan and Russia, celebrate different holidays, such as the beginning of the new school year, non-technology-based learning games and active reading.
Along with a chapter “on things that are hard to teach,” as Blaz put it, there is also a chapter on teaching such basics as alphabet, numbers and colors, and Blaz applies her creativity even when teaching elementary level.
She said one of the things she has done with her students when teaching fundamentals, and that other teachers can use, is taking her students out for a walk to read car plates and name car colors.
“Because in real life you have to give people your license number,” said Blaz.
Blaz said that other reasons for updating her book were changes in national education standards, changes brought by COVID and changes in the local teaching practices. One of the last ones inspired Blaz to write her first book, and that was a book on a block teaching schedule system that was used at the time at Angola High School.
Block schedule, said Blaz, was used in AHS since the end of the 1990s, and it introduced longer class periods, increased from 50 to 90 minutes, and reduced the number of classes taught in one half of the school year.
“In the mid-year they changed to different classes,” said Blaz.
That allowed schools to teach a year’s-worth of material from traditional schedules in just half a year. While some world language teachers experienced difficulties transferring to the new system, Blaz said she had a good time with her students working within the updated schedule.
“A lot of the language teachers, it didn’t work for them, and it did for me,” said Blaz.
At some point the inventor of the block schedule system, Lynn Canady, suggested that Blaz should write a book on applying block schedule in world language teaching, and so she did, but she had lots of materials left that was not directly related to block learning, and that Blaz turned into her second book now published in its third edition.
“I had so much material, and they said this isn’t for the block, this is working any schedule,” said Blaz. “I had all that stuff left over, and then I made it a second book.”
Since then, Blaz has published six books and she is working on her seventh on creativity. She wrote on the new national education standards, on performance assessment and on differentiated instruction that allows students to be more comfortable showing their skills.
The strategies of her books originally intended for world language learners can be used by the teachers of almost any subject.
“Good teaching is good teaching no matter what you teach,” said Blaz.
