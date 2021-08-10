ANGOLA —Voting is just a step away from becoming easier in Steuben County.
First off, vote centers in Steuben County cleared another short hurdle on Tuesday when the Steuben County Council approved having vote centers.
Second, the county is going to extend early voting hours the last week of absentee voting, announced Tangi Manahan, Steuben County Clerk.
"We want voting to be accessible," Manahan said.
Voting centers have been approved by the Board of Commissioners and now the Council. Next will be a public comment period followed by a vote of the Steuben County Election Board.
"There's been several years of conversation and we're all on board," Manahan said. She said she has been in discussion with Election Board members about the move, and if she didn't have the votes for the change, she wouldn't have even pursued it. It takes a unanimous 3-0 approval of the board the move the measure along.
When put in place for the 2022 elections, Steuben County will actually have the same exact number of polling places as it did in the 2020 elections, seven, which was a reduction of four. It was done because of COVID-19 and safety measures in place at the time.
While the polling place numbers will be the same as 2020, the big difference provided with vote centers is that you don't have to reside in the area of the polling place in order to vote there. You can vote anywhere in the county. For example, a person who lives in Richland Township could vote in Fremont Township.
In the past, if that person from Richland tried to vote in Fremont, he or she would be told to go to the proper place or they could cast a provisional ballot.
"Ninety percent of our phone calls and 90% of our provisionals are because of polling places," Manahan said.
There are 48 of Indiana’s 92 counties that employ vote centers. In northeast Indiana, DeKalb and Noble counties use vote centers.
Meanwhile, when the 2022 midterm elections occur, Steuben County will be using new voting equipment.
Using a combination of Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act and Help America Vote Act monies, the clerk’s office has spent about $467,000 on the new equipment.
Manahan said she will have more polling equipment so there shouldn't be long waits to vote.
In addition, the last week of early voting will see the courthouse open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for absentee voting. That's 1 1/2 hours more than previous absentee voting hours.
