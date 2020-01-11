Hymnsing at Olde York
FREMONT — On Sunday at 6:30 p.m., there will be a Hymsing at The Olde York Church, 8740 E. C.R. 300N.
Before service, beginning at 5:45 p.m., homemade soup will be served in the church basement fellowship room for a donation.
Contact Pastor Sam Hoffman at 495-1911 for more information.
