Several people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The people listed below were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers over the weekend. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Lorinda K. Baird, 46, unknown address in Waterloo, arrested at the intersection of C.R. 300E and Bellefontaine Road, Hamilton, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Amber A. Banks, 40, of the 6400 block of North C.R. 1050W, Orland, arrested in the 100 block of East Gale Street on charges of misdemeanor contempt of court.
• Franklin C. Christlieb, 39, ofa the 5400 block of Old Dover Boulevard, Fort Wayne, arrested in the 200 block of West S.R. 120, Fremont, on a felony fugitive warrant.
• Maryetta E. Clark, 57, of the 7800 block of North S.R. 327, Orland, arrested at home on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Rafael A. Cruz, 30, of the 400 block of West Bellefontaine Road, Pleasant Lake, arrested in the 200 block of West Gilmore Street on a charge of felony resisting law enforcement using a vehicle and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement.
• Zackery P. Davison, 25, of the 300 block of South Superior Street, arrested at home on charges of misdemeanor interfering in the reporting of a crime, possession of marijuana or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
• Carlos E. Diaz-Vicente, 22, of the 2300 block of West Orland Road, arrested on U.S. 20 at S.R. 327 on charges of misdemeanor false informing, reckless driving and driving without ever having obtained a license.
• Johah C. Greiner, 18, of the 30000 block of Tower Road, Elkhart, arrested at Beckland Drive at North Wayne Street on a charge of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
• Kyler S. Haifley, 35, of the 5100 block of East Ray Clark Road, Fremont, arrested in the 3900 block of Peachy Road, Fremont, on a charge of public intoxication.
• Matthew M. Holcomb, 33, of the 7200 block of Furlong Court, Fort Wayne, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Nicole E. Hunt, 56, of the 400 block of West Mill Street, arrested at home on a warrant.
• Jennifer M. Hurley, 48, of the 7600 block of North C.R. 750W, Orland, arrested in the 100 block of East Gale Street on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court.
• Amy S. Lewis, 46, of Lane 150 Jimmerson Lake, arrested in the 3500 block of West Nevada Mills Road, on a charge of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
• Anthony Liner, 45, of the 4300 block of Duberry Road, Indianapolis, arrested on Interstate 69 in the 343 mile marker on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor unlawful carrying of a handgun, possession of marijuana or hashish, possession of paraphernalia and reckless driving.
• Susan E. Monroe, 61, of the 800 block of West Poinsettia Avenue, Toledo, Ohio, arrested in Angola on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Sean A. Raymond, 40, of the 100 block of Chapel Lane, Ashley, arrested at the jail on a charge of felony burglary.
• Mark H. Sidle, 44, of the 00 block of Cedarbrook Avenue, Napoleon, Ohio, arrested in the 700 block of East Broad Street on charges of misdemeanor theft and possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Jacob P. Trausch, 38, of the 100 block of Maple Street, Montpelier, Ohio, arrested at the intersection of University Avenue and West Maumee Street, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Jason A. Uitts, 44, of the 1600 block of Sherbrook, New Haven, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor driving while suspended with a prior within the past 10 years and contempt of court.
