Three of four local counties rated yellow
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana has crossed the tipping point back toward lower spread of COVID-19, with the majority of the state’s 92 counties on the lower end of the scale this week.
That includes northeast Indiana, where most counties are also in yellow, representing “moderate” spread of the virus. The only exception is Noble County, which just barely backslid into orange.
In the local picture, northeast Indiana is looking mostly better this week, with LaGrange and DeKalb counties both improving to yellow ratings and Steuben County staying there for the second-straight week.
For Steuben, that means the county is now in yellow-level restrictions, having achieved that rating for two consecutive weeks. That means gathering sizes can expand to up to 100 people or up to 50% of a venue’s capacity with a health-department-approved safety plan on file.
Steuben County actually saw both of its metrics increase this week and stayed in yellow by the narrowest of margins. The county’s positivity rate ticked up just slightly to 8.82% from 8.38% last week, but per-capita case counts rose to 199 per 100,000, up from 147 per 100,000 a week ago.
Since Noble County spent only one week in yellow, its gathering size restrictions never dropped from orange level — up to 50 people or 25% capacity with a safety plan — and will have to stay there for a while longer as counties can’t ease restrictions until they hold a lower rating for two consecutive weeks.
Man who pointed gun at officer gets 22 1/2 years
ALBION — A man who pulled a gun on a Kendallville police officer and was shot down will be spending the next 22 1/2 years in prison.
Faustino Jesus Vasquez, 29, of Fort Wayne, was sentenced on a low-level Level 6 felony count of pointing a firearm. It normally would result in only a short jail stay, but he was hit with a big sentencing enhancement that will put him away for the next two decades.
Vasquez drew a gun and pointed it at Kendallville Officer Doug Davis during a Nov. 22, 2019, domestic disturbance call at a Kendallville mobile home park.
Davis was responding to the disturbance call just before 8 a.m. at 1815 Aspen Cove in the Maple Grove mobile home park on the city’s southeast side, off Waits Road. Vasquez drew and pointed a handgun at the veteran officer, according to the Noble County Prosecutor’s Office.
Davis drew his duty weapon and fired at Vasquez, striking him at least twice, before taking cover and calling for police backup and medical assistance.
An investigation by Indiana State Police and prosecutors determined that Davis acted appropriately in self-defense.
Groundbreaking starts downtown construction
AUBURN — Owners of Credent Wealth Management broke ground Thursday for a new headquarters in downtown Auburn.
If all goes on schedule, the company will cut a ribbon one year from now to open a three-story office building at 200 E. 7th St., on the northeast corner of the courthouse square.
In ceremony attended by about 50 people on a cold, sunny morning, company founders David and Stacy Hefty said business now provides financial planning and advisory services on $1.3 billion of assets under management, with locations in Auburn; Portage, Michigan; and Waco and Plano in Texas.
About 40 of the company’s 60 employees work in Auburn, but are spread over four locations in the city, said Stacy Hefty, Credent’s president.
“It’s time to get the crew back together, we decided, and we’re still growing and adding jobs each year,” she told the groundbreaking audience. A news release said Credent Wealth Management plans to add up to 20 new jobs locally within the next two years.
The new building will have room for all of Credent’s local employees and space for other businesses to lease. The company’s founders through 3:16 Real Estate will invest more than $7.7 million in the 30,000-square-foot building.
Smaltz authors bill
to end handgun permits
INDIANAPOLIS — A goal of state Rep. Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn, to allow “lawful carry” of a handgun in Indiana without a permit took a step forward this week.
Smaltz wrote House Bill 1369, which gained momentum with a successful committee hearing Wednesday evening, he said.
Should his bill receive the committee’s endorsement and eventually become law, “The lawful citizen in Indiana does not need a permit to carry a handgun,” he said.
The bill also raises the crime of stealing a gun from a Level 6 felony to a Level 5 felony.
“This does not change any handgun purchasing laws. They are going to have to go through the background check. We’re not taking that away,” Smaltz said.
Under his bill, “You still can’t carry in prohibited locations like schools, courts, private property where somebody has posted they don’t want guns there,” he added.
DeKalb ready to buy new highway headquarters
AUBURN — Progress toward a new home for the DeKalb County Highway Department continued on a fast pace Monday.
DeKalb County Commissioners took steps toward a meeting March 1, when they hope to gain permission from the County Council to buy and sell land.
Commissioners want to buy 19 acres on the east side of Waterloo for the Highway Department’s new headquarters. They also want to sell the department’s current location in Auburn, north of Eckhart Park.
Commissioners would pay $1,073,000 for the Waterloo land at 3942 U.S. 6 — the average of two appraisals of the property. It includes an 11,000-square-foot, heated building.
They now have obtained two appraisals of the existing highway department site, averaging $305,000.
Brett Henderson, current owner of part of the Waterloo property, is likely to bid on buying the Highway Department’s current Auburn location, said Commissioner Todd Sanderson.
Commissioners discussed holding a public hearing on the evening of March 8 or March 15 to discuss the sale of the Auburn site. They might accept bids from potential buyers at the same meeting.
State reveals who’s next for COVID vaccinations
INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers in their 50s and those with serious medical conditions will be the next up for vaccines after people 60 and older.
Indiana hasn’t expanded eligibility to those 60-65 yet, but state officials announced the next group eligibility window that will come after those people in their early 60s.
Indiana State Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver, who has been leading the state’s vaccine plans, announced that after vaccinating people 60 and above, Hoosiers in their 50s and those with five major comorbidities will be able to get appointments next.
Indiana is continuing a pattern of prioritizing those most at risk of hospitalization and death, as opposed to prioritizing certain groups based on employment type or exposure risk.
Teachers and other essential worker groups have been discussed as next possible high-priority groups regardless of age, but the state is continuing to let older Hoosiers get in line first.
Senate passes Kruse bill on school calendar study
INDIANAPOLIS — A bill authored by state Sen. Dennis Kruse, R-Auburn, requesting a study of Indiana’s school calendar passed the Indiana Senate Tuesday by a vote of 36 to 11.
Senate Bill 124 would urge the legislative council to assign a study committee the task of studying requirements regarding the first day of school dates and school calendars.
“I believe delaying the start of school would have a positive impact on students working summer jobs and the businesses who rely on those teenage employees to stay open,” said Kruse. “Assigning this topic to a summer study committee would allow the General Assembly to look into this further and scope out a proper start date for our schools.”
SB 124 now will move to the House of Representatives for further consideration.
