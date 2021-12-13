ANGOLA — An Angola man has been charged with five counts of Level 1 felony child molesting.
Adrian Toyama Ramirez, 33, of the 1300 block of Apollo Drive, allegedly molested a 12-year-old girl numerous times over the course of a few months earlier this year, court records say.
Police brought Toyama Ramirez into custody on Friday shortly after 7 p.m. when he was arrested on a warrant in the case.
Police started investigating the case in August after they were approached by the girl’s mother, court documents say.
Toyama Ramirez reportedly started molesting the girl in December 2020 or January; the girl couldn’t remember the exact date.
Initially Toyama Ramirez started fondling the girl then started to have intercourse with her, court records say. On at least one occasion, her younger brother was in the room with her as the activity took place.
The girl told Angola Police Detective Joel Otis that she wanted Toyama Ramirez to treat her better, so she allowed the abuse, thinking that would help her cause. He lived with the victim’s mother.
The girl also told Otis that she feared her mother would become upset and not believe her if she reported what happened, so she remained quiet until about the middle of this year.
In August the mother reported the activity to police.
The mother had confronted Toyama Ramirez about what her daughter told her, but he denied it.
Eventually the mother found sexual text messages from Toyama Ramirez to the girl. The mother also discovered Ramirez allegedly had the girl viewing pornography “so she could learn,” court records said.
Toyama Ramirez went before Magistrate James Burns on Monday afternoon for his initial hearing.
A Level 1 felony carries a prison term of 20-40 years and a possible fine of $10,000.
If found guilty on all five counts, Toyama Ramirez is facing between 100-200 years in prison if the sentences must be served consecutively.
Toyama Ramirez’s case will be heard in Steuben Circuit Court.
