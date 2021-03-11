By April 9, the average Hoosier has earned enough to cover all their federal, state and local tax burdens, making it one of the nation’s better tax climates.
That was just one of many takeaways from the 2021 Facts and Figures report from the Tax Foundation, a Washington D.C.-based think tank that studies tax policy in America.
Each year, the foundation calculates its Tax Freedom Day, a metric that measures “how long into the year Americans work before they have earned enough money to pay all federal, state, and local taxes for the year.”
For Indiana, that day is coming up soon — April 9 — making Indiana one of the better states in the union, ranking 14th overall.
Alaskans hit tax freedom first on March 25, while New Yorkers are laboring the longest to pay off their tax bill on May 3.
Indiana also finished best in the Midwest, ahead of Illinois (45th), Kentucky (19th), Michigan (30th), Ohio (26th) and Wisconsin (35th).
The low taxes are a benefit for the Hoosiers paying them, but Indiana ranks lower on the scale when it comes to total revenue per capita, ranking 32nd overall when it comes to the money the state raises via taxes and fees to fund government services.
State and local government taxes are spread fairly evenly across major categories — about 25% comes from property taxes, 28.5% comes from sales tax and about 24% comes from individual income taxes. Of the rest, 16.8% comes from other taxes, primarily excise taxes on motor vehicles, alcohol and tobacco, and just 2.6% comes from corporate income collections.
Indiana’s sales tax rate of 7% is second highest in the nation, exceeded only by California at 7.25% and tied with Mississippi, Rhode Island and Tennessee, but unlike other states Indiana has limited local sales taxes — some communities like Allen County and the Indianapolis metro have a 1% food and beverage tax but most don’t — making the state’s sales tax burden more middling overall in comparison to other states.
Indiana also has one of the nation’s higher gasoline taxes, ranking 10th overall, with a gallon of gas costing you about an extra 42 cents per gallon.
The state hiked its gasoline tax by 10 cents per gallon in 2017, but a significant portion of that new revenue has come back to local communities in the form of road funding, with programs like the Community Crossings grant program infusing millions in road money back to local counties, cities and towns that didn’t exist before.
Indiana also ranks No. 1 overall in the percentage of its gasoline and vehicle license fees put into local road and street funding, with 68.7% of that total revenue going directly to road work expenditures.
The state has one of the lowest cigarette excise taxes at just 99.5 cents per pack, ranked 38th in the nation. Indiana continues to have one of the highest smoking rates in the nation, too, as higher tobacco taxes have been strongly correlated to lower smoking rates.
Despite annual discussion of hiking cigarette taxes, state lawmakers have not made any changes to tobacco taxation in recent years.
Indiana also has one of the nation’s lowest rates of taxation on alcohol products including beer, wine and spirits.
But while Indiana is taking one of the lower percentages of taxes from its own residents, it’s more dependent on federal aid than other states.
About 37% of the state’s total revenue comes from federal aid sources, ranking the state 11th most-dependent on federal money.
