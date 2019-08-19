ANGOLA — A Kendallville man was convicted Monday of 10 criminal counts in six pending cases in Steuben Circuit Court.
In total, Larry Allen Miller III was sentenced to more than 9 1/2 years. At Miller’s request, Judge Allen Wheat recommended the Indiana Department of Corrections.
Miller said he intends to appeal Wheat’s sentence for the portion of the proceedings in which sentencing was left to the court’s discretion. In that case, Wheat sentenced Miller to two years each for Level 6 felony battery to a police officer and resisting law enforcement, a year for Level 6 felony theft, all served consecutively, and a concurrent 180 days for a misdemeanor conviction of theft.
On Sept. 28, 2017, Miller was apprehended by an Angola Police Officer at an Angola auto parts store. The officer saw Miller taking items off a shelf and putting them in a bag he carried in with him, say court documents. Miller was being sought because earlier in the day he had entered a different auto parts store and ran out with items without paying for them.
Miller fought the officer when he tried to arrest him, resulting in various injuries and an x-ray for the officer’s knee. Miller was ordered to pay $726.97 to the Indiana Public Employers Plan. The items stolen were returned to the auto parts stores, though in a dismissed case, Miller was ordered to pay $3.07 for an item stolen from an Angola gas station.
Wheat recognized Miller’s documented mental health issues in explaining his sentences. Except for the Sept. 28, 2017 case, Miller’s admissions came with fixed-term sentences. The crimes include theft, residential entry, possession of methamphetamine and resisting arrest. The offense dates spanned from January 2018 to three arrests in May.
Miller was given credit for 102 days already served plus good time credit.
While the fixed-term agreements cannot be appealed, Wheat said the State Public Defender’s Office will be contacted to help with an appeal on the other case. Miller admitted that the number of years leveled by Wheat was reasonable, but the appeal may consider whether consecutive or concurrent sentencing was appropriate. If the appeals court ruled for completely concurrent sentencing, the served term would be reduced from five years to two years.
