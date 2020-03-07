ANGOLA — It took Sasquatchagawea Films founder and director Cooper Flannigan nearly a year to find the perfect theater to use in his latest film, “Moondance.”
The theater he chose?
Angola’s own Brokaw Movie House.
Showings of the film, now completed since filming in 2018, will be at the Brokaw on March 13–16.
“The Brokaw will be just one of 20 theaters screening ‘Moondance’ including Chicago, New York and Los Angeles,” said Flannigan.
The Brokaw was chosen for the movie, in part, because Sutton’s Deli and Sutton’s 160 Event Center was located right next door.
“We needed a very specific layout with a diner and movie theater right next to each other,” Flannigan said. “Fortunately, I drove through Angola one day and saw the Brokaw and it was perfect.”
Both the theater and Sutton’s, he said, were very open to shooting the movie.
“I couldn’t have had a better experience shooting inside the locations,” Flannigan said.
Flannigan said “Moondance” is a musical comedy about the making of a Hollywood film. It follows the cast and crew as they sing and dance through what Flannigan calls an “ever-meandering” plot line.
If you include the time it took to write the film, the process began in the summer of 2014.
Official pre-production started in the summer of 2018 with shooting taking place from Sept. 5 to Oct. 5. The editing process, once shooting was complete, took until October 2019.
Though some filming took place in Angola, Flannigan said the majority of the film was shot in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
“We also filmed for a few days in Constantine, Michigan, Three Rivers, Michigan and Goshen,” he said. “Lastly, we filmed for a week at the Studebaker Mansion in South Bend.”
When filming in Angola, Flannigan said the goal was to release the film for some film festivals. Instead, the theatrical release has been the main focus.
“’Moondance’ is a local production that employed over 100 Midwestern filmmakers,” he said. “It was an honor to film in my home state and the surrounding area.”
For more information on the showings in Angola, visit the Facebook event page, https://bit.ly/2PWvpnY.
