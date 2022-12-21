Angola, IN (46703)

Today

Periods of snow. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Windy. Snow this evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Areas of blowing snow. Low -4F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.