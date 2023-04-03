Eight people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police over the weekend. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Robert J. Bonham, 40, of the 600 block of Berry Lane, arrested in the 800 block of Pine Run on a fugitive warrant.
• Kimberly R. Fry, 29, of the 5100 block of South C.R. 350E, Hamilton, arrested at home on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Ted J. Barbrandt Jr.42, of the 1500 block of North C.R. 350E, arrested on S.R. 827 and C.R. 300E on a charge of misdemeanor invasion of privacy.
• Leslie A. Handley, 42, of the 00 block of West 4th Street, Fremont, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court and contempt of court.
• Angela M. Mayer, 40, of the 100 block of Joe Wheeler Street, arrested in the 800 block of Pine Run on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
• Park F. Lewis, 39, homeless, arrested in the 800 block of Pine Run on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
• Lori E. Perkins, 31, of the 200 block of East State Street, arrested on Apple Hill Way at Pine Run on a charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Mark A. Voges, 53, of the 800 block of Pine Run, arrested in the 800 block of Pine Run on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
