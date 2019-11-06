ANGOLA — Swimmers from the Wavemakers Swim Team and the Angola High School Swim Team are holding a swim-a-thon fundraiser and going door to door to collect donations and sponsorships for a new timing and touchpad system for the pool at the YMCA of Steuben County.
The teams will be going door to door in the Glendarin Hills, Herrington Heights, Easton Place and Reddington Heights neighborhoods Thursday from 5-6 p.m.
Swimmers will be in their team gear and will give a small token of thanks to those who donate.
The system currently in the pool was obtained by the YMCA in 2002, according to Wavemakers Swim Team Parent Board member Amy Krebs, who is also in charge of fundraising for the group.
“Years of use and exposure to pool chemicals has taken its toll on the electronic equipment,” Krebs said. “The repair parts are hard to find and very expensive.”
The swim-a-thon lap swim will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the YMCA pool.
Krebs said the fundraising goal this week is $5,000 of the $17,000 needed for the new system that will be used during both high school and club swim competitions.
“If we raise enough money, the goal is to be able to purchase the new system by the beginning of next year,” she said.
There is bleacher seating available at the YMCA for spectators. There will be a donation box in the entrance of the pool area, and all donations are appreciated, said Krebs.
Those interested in donating can stop by the YMCA and give their donations to YMCA Director Sarah Funkhouser, making sure they mention that it’s for the local swim teams.
