ANGOLA — Steuben County’s American Rescue Plan Act committee started meeting Wednesday to determine how to spend the nearly $3.7 million the county will have available to use.
While no concrete plan was developed, the committee outlined a variety of ways the money could be used, or as Steuben County Board of Commissioners President Wil Howard likes to say, invest.
The county has received a total of about $6.7 million from the legislation approved in 2021 by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden.
Of that sum, about $2.2 million is being spent on making up lost revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic. About 10% is being set aside to pay for an audit, leaving an additional $3.7 million to spend.
“It’s almost as if we can do anything,” Howard said. About the only thing that the money can’t be used for is some wages.
Members of the committee includes all commissioners — Howard, Lynne Liechty and Ken Shelton — and three Steuben County Council members, Ruth Beer, Jim Getz and Rick Shipe.
The group did accomplish a items. It created a list of avenues to direct the money and decided that it would seek public input on the spending.
The money must be committed to projects or needs by the end of 2024 and spent by 2025.
“We only get one shot at this, really,” Howard said.
Possible spending areas included the following (nothing was ranked):
• Essential worker wages
• Child care
• Drainage
• Judicial center pay down
• Future investment
• Broadband infrastructure
• Not-for-profit groups
• Legacy projects (like Sheets Family Park)
• Major road projects
• Small business assistance
• Bike trail expansion
• Emergency services
• Reimbursement for COVID expenses by departments
• Scholarships
• Collaboration on projects with Trine University and Cameron Memorial Community Hospital
“Six point seven million dollars is a lot of money until you start doing this stuff,” Howard said.
Beer was insistent that the public be involved in the planning because, after all, it was public money that was being spent.
“We represent them. We need to know how they think this is important for the county,” Beer said. “I’m not ready to start eliminating or grouping (the project list). I want public comment.”
“I kind of like the idea of public input on this,” Howard said.
Officials will determine the criteria on how the public can make their views known after a future meeting. A definite deadline would be set for comments.
The group has not set another meeting. The meetings are open to the public to observe.
