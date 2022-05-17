ANGOLA — The Common Council approved new branding for the city on Monday night at City Hall.
“Part of community development is branding … really being able to market the city and what we have to offer here is important,” said Director of Economic Development and Planning Director Jennifer Barclay.
Councilwoman Kathy Armstrong asked why the need for rebranding.
Armstrong also felt the price tag for the new branding and brand book for $25,000 seemed “excessive for a logo.”
Barclay explained that plan would include a brand book. She also explained the price is the going rate and they were quoted high by other companies.
A brand book details a company or organization’s visual identity. Brand books are like guides. They set the official logo and public-facing communication to set forth rules for font, color, typography and tone. A brand book also details a company’s mission statement, identity and values.
The brand book also stays consistent on the digital platforms and social media platforms as well as business cards, press releases and all signage.
Consistent branding of a company or organization, in this case the City of Angola, is a surefire way to gain trust of your audience and avoid marketing mishaps.
Barclay noted the deliverables of the brand book for Angola will be available by the end of the year.
The design services agreement with Links Creative Alliance was approved 4-1, with Armstrong voting no.
