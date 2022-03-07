FORT WAYNE — The Allen County Courthouse lawn was filled with an ocean of blue and yellow Ukrainian flags as they chanted, “Stop the War!”
On Sunday at the Courthouse, 715 E. Calhoun St., Ukrainian-born Americans, their friends, their neighbors and their allies from all walks of life joined to rally against the war in Ukraine.
The #STANDWITHUKRAINE rally was formed by Fort Wayne local Ukrainian-born women Lera Yarz, Tatyana Hurcherson, Kateryna Lupir-Sheckels and led by Lena Balger.
“Every morning I check my emails to see if my family and friends are alive,” said Lupir-Sheckels, a Ukraine-born American.
Word of the rally was spread from a Facebook event of the same name.
Handmade posters declared love for the country of Ukraine and hate for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Many posters simply read, “Save Ukraine,” while others read, “Close the Sky,” “Stop Putin,” and a hand-drawn “Wanted” posted for Putin himself.
“It pains me how good it is because of who it is,” said Robert Romes referring to the wanted poster his young daughter Ash Romes made of Putin.
Victoria Sokhotska moved from Ukraine in 2014 after the last Russian invasion of Ukraine. Sokhotska lost most of her family during the invasion. She remembers learning people were hiding in basements just as many of the people of Ukraine are hiding now.
Ostap Matsyuk and his wife Olena moved from Ukraine with their children in 2014 as well.
Matsyok said he has, “no respect for the Russian soldiers.”
Matsyuk does not believe the media’s reports of Russian soldiers having had no idea why they were being sent to Ukraine or their excuse that they thought they were going to a training camps.
“It is pro-Putin propaganda,” said Matsyuk. The Russian soldier’s explanations are, “convenient excuses so to not take blame.”
As event host Balger began her speech, she yelled into the megaphone, “stop the war,” and the crowd echoed her.
“Stand up for democracy. Stand up for peace,” said Balger.
“Pray for Ukraine. Pray for protection. American stands with Ukraine,” said Balger.
The alliance of the United States to Ukraine was a common theme among the speakers at the rally.
Stephanie Crandall, legislative and business Liaison for the city of Fort Wayne, spoke at the rally on behalf of Mayor Tom Henry.
“We stand for democracy,” said Crandall.
Crandall explained one of Fort Wayne’s five sister cities is Plock, Poland.
“Seeing that the world is with them brings hope every day,” said Lupir-Sheckels to the crowd of Ukraine supporters.
Naida Kholilova, Fort Wayne local and Khojaly, Republic of Artsakh native, talked about how her home was attacked by the Russians.
“I love America. I love democracy. Russia is missing democracy. They crush cities. This has happened many times,” said Kholilova explaining how her home country was also attacked.
The Khojaly Massacre occurred 30 years almost to the day, in Khojaly, Republic of Artsakh. During the Khojaly Massacre Armed forces of Armenia and the 366th Motor-Rifle Regiment of the former Soviet Union attacked Khojaly killing over 600 people mostly women, children and the elderly.
“I do not call him Putin. I call him Putler,” said Kholilova. “Say no to Putler!”
Hutcherson, who was born in Ukraine in 1987, talked about how her father and step-father are still in Ukraine fighting for their freedom.
“When we call them, we hear bombs, we hear missiles, we hear gunshots,” said Hutcherson.
Father David Meinzen, the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, said a prayer before the rally concluded and ended it with, “slava isusu khrystu!” which translates from Ukrainian to Glory to Jesus Christ.
Following the prayer Balger held a speaker to her megaphone and played, “‘Shche ne vmerla Ukrainas’, the national anthem of Ukraine. Those who knew the song joined Balger and the crowd sang out to the city of Fort Wayne.
Ukraine’s national anthem has but one verse and one chorus.
“Shche ne vmerla Ukrayiny, ni slava, ni volya,
Shche nam, brattya-ukrayintsi, usmikhnet’sya dolya.
Zginut’ nashi vorizhen’ki, yak rosa na sontsi,
Zazhivemo i mi, brattya, u svoyiy storontsi.
Dushu y tilo mi polozhim za nashu svobodu
I pokazhem, shcho mi, brattya, kozats’kogo rodu
In English
The glory and freedom of Ukraine has not yet perished
Luck will still smile on us brother-Ukrainians.
Our enemies will die, as the dew does in the sunshine,
and we, too, brothers, we’ll live happily in our land.
We’ll not spare either our souls or bodies to get freedom
and we’ll prove that we brothers are of Kozak kin.
