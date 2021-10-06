CROOKED LAKE — Prizes, informational sessions, free food and much more will be in store Tuesday at the Steuben Senior Expo.
The first 100 people to walk through the doors of the Steuben County Event Center, 100 Lane 101 B. Crooked Lake, Angola, Tuesday for the Steuben Senior Expo will receive a special door prize.
From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. attendees can also enter for a chance to win one of several giveaways being offered including cash prizes to be drawn in the morning and afternoon.
Northern Lakes Nursing and Rehabilitation Center will be providing flu shots at its booth and Yoder and Jessup Attorneys at Law, the event sponsor, will give two presentations on elder law, one at 10 a.m. and Noon.
Admission is $3 per person — $1 off coupons are available in editions of The Herald Republican and all other KPC Media Group newspapers — and includes more than 40 onsite vendors providing various resource and product information, complimentary coffee and doughnuts and a box lunch, to be served at 11 a.m. until gone.
Booths will include representatives from: Yoder and Jessup Attorneys at Law, Health Markets, Sir Home Improvement, Humana, Air Xray, Northeastern Center, Tri-State Retirement, The League, Senior Solutions, Hearing Aids lus, Hartman Insurance Services, Indiana Donor Network, The Bowen Center, Leaf Home Solutions, Northern Lakes Nursing and Rehabilitation, Barnes and Thornburg, United Healthcare, Steuben County Council on Aging, The Reynolds Agency, Goshen Home Medical, Superior Van and Mobility, Lakeland Nursing, Insurance and Financial Services, Heart to Heart Hospice, Indiana Physical Therapy, KPC Media, Heritage Pointe Communities, Ruby Insurance and Betz Nursing Home-Avalon Village.
