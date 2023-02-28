GOP to hear from candidates on Saturday
ANGOLA — Republican primary candidates for the upcoming municipal elections will be sharing their views during Saturday’s meeting of the Steuben County Republican breakfast.
The breakfast will be held at The Heritage Club, 1905 Harcourt Road, Angola, starting at 8 p.m.
There will be a light breakfast available. The candidates will speak toward the conclusion of breakfast.
People wanting to attend are asked to make reservations with party Vice Chair Karen Shelton at 316-9437 or kwshelton64@gmail.com. All are welcome to attend.
