ORLAND — The Downton Abbey Tea Luncheon was a success for the town of Orland.
Created and organized by Laurie Musclow and Judy Milleman, the Downton Abbey themed tea-luncheon was a day to remember for town fundraisers. It was a day filled with sweet and savory delectable treats for attendees to snack on while waiting for the festivities to start.
The luncheon took place at the Orland Community Center on Saturday. It started with some light chit chat and slowly the tables were filled with scones and finger sandwiches.
The guests made many comments on what a great team Milleman and Musclow are and how excited they were to see what events they have in mind for the future. These wonderful women used their own hard work and supplies to help benefit the town.
For the event, Milleman coordinated with Musclow to make the idea come to life, and she handmade headbands in many different colors for the women and young girls to purchase. In addition to the idea for the luncheon, Musclow donated her personal tea sets from her bed and breakfast in Cheboygan, Michigan for guests to have a true tea experience.
This authentic experience included perfectly timed courses and games to help teach guests about Downton Abbey and the etiquette of high tea. Once the food had been eaten, Musclow took the crowd through a trivia game with Downton Abbey questions. There were 20 questions and no guest was able to answer them all correctly; although many were close.
With small breaks between games, guests were able to enjoy more tea and delectables with a multitude of choices. Each table was prepped with different flavors of tea and enough of every bite for each individual to have one or two.
All proceeds made will be going to the town, and any future projects that town needs help with. Many donations were made by local donors to make sure that the event could happen. Miller Poultry donated the chicken for the sandwiches, MJ Uptown Antiques, Orland, donated dresses and such for the decorations, and other donations were given by Ucom and Consolidated Packaging Group.
There was a lot of work that went into making the tea-luncheon happen and the women went to get some help from local friends and family. Many volunteers were needed to help serve and prepare the tables, Musclow’s husband Terry joined in on the festivities by serving the guests dressed like Mr. Carson, a character from Downton Abbey. His efforts in clothing were not alone, the other volunteers, Charlene Kelly, Christina Wittkamp and Mary Norton, also styled their outfits to represent the 1920s.
Even with all of the early excitement the day was not over yet. With a ring from the bell, Musclow had everyone’s attention for a round of Downton Abbey bingo. All guests were given a large card with Downton Abbey references to fill in the spaces and the two people who filled the card won a prize.
The Downton Abbey Tea Luncheon was a great display of how the smallest of ideas can turn into beautiful days.
