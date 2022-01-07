FREMONT — Steuben Circuit Court Judge Allen N. Wheat said it would be seven to 10-days before he rendered his decision on whether to dismiss the civil suit Fremont Community Schools parent Andrew Lies brought against the district on behalf of his daughter in October 2021 over the school’s perceived COVID-19 policies.
Without legal representation, Lies defended his claims against the district alleging it is in violation of Indiana quarantine laws and the vaccine passport law, passed in 2021.
“I’m not contesting that the school has authority to quarantine,” Lies told Judge Wheat. “But, they have to go about it in a certain way. They should have to follow procedure.”
In his complaint against the district, Lies, citing Indiana’s Chapter 9 Quarantine code, claimed that “a student can be quarantined but it must be done by a public health official and a court order.”
Taking the lead during Friday’s hearing from the district’s attorney was Mark Scudder, an attorney with Barnes and Thornburg, Fort Wayne.
“Any COVID-related quarantining policies enforced by the defendants or otherwise reflected in school policies fall under the scope of a Chapter 2 Quarantine, not a Chapter 9 Quarantine,” argued Scudder.
Scudder said that under the Chapter 2 Quararine law, the Indiana Department of Health must establish procedures to prevent communicable diseases and publish a list of control measures for such diseases as well as conditions associated with the diseases.
“Your honor, that’s exactly what the Indiana Department of Health did,” said Scudder.
Fremont Community Schools Superintendent Bill Stitt, along with superintendents across the state, received a letter from the Indiana Department of Health on Oct. 26, one day before Lies filed suit, to clarify the COVID-19 requirements concerning schools.
The letter, signed by State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box, told Stitt that schools must comply with specified interventions or control measures that “Indiana schools are legally required to comply with COVID-19 control measures, including quarantine requirements for students.”
The district’s attorneys used Box’s letter as an exhibit, along with a brief in support of their claims, when they filed the motion to dismiss Lies’ suit.
In her letter Box wrote that these control measures include “reporting cases, contact tracing, isolation of positive cases, and quarantining of close contacts as necessary. (Indiana law) legally requires local health departments to institute control measures in their jurisdiction, meaning they are required to ensure that schools in their jurisdiction comply with the control measures.”
In reference to an alleged violation made by the district against the vaccine passport law, Lies said in his complaint that, “FCS has assumed that individuals that received the COVID-19 vaccine are immune.”
In court Lies told Wheat that the district “never asked me for a vaccination status.”
In its 2021-22 reopening plan, Fremont’s close contact and quarantine procedures state that if a person was “within 6 feet of someone who has COVID-19 for a total of 15 minutes or more” steps to take include staying home for “10 days after your last contact.”
According to his complaint, Lies met with Stitt on Sept. 21 to discuss his minor child’s 10-day quarantine placement that had started the previous day. Lies said Stitt told him that, “his child was in fact to quarantine based on a seating chart.” Lies said a Fremont Police officer, also in the meeting, told him “they would enforce the quarantine if the Lies ... attended the school.”
Lies said, after his minor child was dropped off at school as normal, they were “allowed in school but was then escorted by Fremont Police to the office.”
