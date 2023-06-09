Three people arrested on Thursday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested on Thursday by police. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Bryce A. Carteaux, 41, of the 500 block of North Maddux Street, Markle, arrested in the 3000 block of West Maumee Street on a felony fugitive warrant and a charge of misdemeanor resisting law enforcement.
• Sonny J. Handshoe, 44, of the 500 block of West State Street, Ashley, arrested in the 500 block of West State Street, Ashley, on charges of felony battery and theft of a motor vehicle.
• Gunnar T. Mitchell, 31, of the 300 block of Bittersweet Court, arrested in the 700 block of North Wayne Street on charges of felony domestic battery and battery of a law enforcement officer engaged in duty and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement.
