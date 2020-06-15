ANGOLA — Don’t be alarmed when the four soldiers on the Steuben County Soldiers’ Monument disappear in the near future.
It’s not a fraternity prank — yes, that did happen to one soldier some five decades ago — but is planned maintenance for the four figures that represent the army, cavalry, navy and artillery branches of service that played a role in the Civil War.
The boys aren’t looking so good.
“All four soldiers need attention, some more than others,” said Gary Fair, maintenance supervisor with Steuben County.
On Monday the Steuben County Board of Commissioners approved Fair getting work done on the four figures to put them back in top shape.
Most of the needed work is not visible on the exterior. The work is needed on the interior metal that support the statues that are created out of relatively thin copper.
The work being done will also include a touchup on the patina of the statues.
As far as the interior work goes, the extent of the damage won’t be known until the statues are removed.
“We are not going to have an estimate on that (interior work) until after the company in Indianapolis has the statues in hand,” Fair said.
In addition to working with a monument specialist in Indianapolis, Steuben County Welding and Fabrication will be doing work on the interior.
Fair estimated the local work was going to take 20-30 hours at a rate of $85 an hour.
In addition, tuck pointing will also take place on the barre granite monument itself. Because of the constant truck traffic on the Public Square, Fair said, the mortar keeps rattling out.
Mike Rathburn Masonry Construction, Angola, is proposing using a caulk-like synthetic material that will move with the vibrations caused by the traffic. The last time the monument was pointed was about 11-12 years ago.
Fair didn’t have an exact timetable for when the work would start.
The Steuben County Soldiers’ Monument was built in 1917 by the Angola Monument Co., which was owned by future Angola Mayor E.M. Hetzler. The monument itself was designed by an Mansfield, Ohio, architecture firm. The monument underwent a major restoration in 1993.
The monument is a tribute to the 1,278 men from Steuben County who served in the Civil War, 240 of whom lost their lives. The monument is owned by Steuben County and the land, the mound, is owned by the city of Angola.
