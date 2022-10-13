ANGOLA — A packed Steuben County Commissioners room full of contractors was on hand for the opening of a dozen different items that remained for the new judicial center for Steuben County on Thursday.
Commissioners and officials with project manager Weigand Construction, Fort Wayne, were hopeful that the significant number of bidders will result in potential cost savings on the new building that’s in the early construction phases at the corner of South Martha and East South streets in the heart of the Steuben County government campus.
“We appreciate everybody’s participation,” said Weigand’s Scott Herman, who was busy logging the bids that came in on everything from landscaping to mechanicals.
In fact, Herman was impressed with the fact that there were five companies that bid on heating, plumbing and heating and air conditioning, one of the more costly items up for bid, along with another five bidding on electrical, another expensive area.
“I was very impressed to get that many to turn out,” Herman said.
Copies of the bids will be turned over to Weigand to sort out and make recommendations to Commissioners on the direction to take.
Bids presented Thursday represented nearly $15 million in work, but those numbers are purely ballparking because alternates were not included.
Herman said it’s possible that some of the bids will come in below engineering estimates and some high. It all comes down to crunching the numbers.
“It’s going to take time to get through all of that and evaluate that,” Herman said.
So far, the project’s early bids are about $250,000 under engineering estimates.
It is estimated that the judicial center will cost about $26.5 million. With the cost of financing, the project is about at the $28.5 million mark.
The new judicial center, which is supposed to open in 2024, is being built to replace the historic 1867-68 Steuben County Courthouse that is lacking in many areas. The Courthouse doesn’t meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards, security is a problem and it is lacking in space.
The new building will be about 56,410 square feet. With the exception of the Sheriff’s Office, it will bring all personnel who work in the judicial system under one roof.
So far, bids for such things as excavating (“We have a big hole in the ground,” Howard said), concrete, the elevator and roofing have been awarded.
The county closed on its financing for the project in September.
