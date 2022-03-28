ANGOLA — The YMCA of Steuben County, in conjunction with Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, announced the development of an inclusive playground, splash pad and pickleball courts at Sheets Family Park.
As lead sponsor, Cameron is committing $1 million to support the construction and design of the project.
The project will meet community needs identified in a 2016 survey calling for more recreational infrastructure on the north side of Angola. The new space will be accessible and inviting to all community members, creating a gathering place where everyone can come to learn, grow and relax.
“We are so excited to announce the Sheets Family Park development,” said Sarah Funkhouser, YMCA of Stueben County CEO. “The YMCA’s mission is to strengthen the community, and the new park will do just that. All Angola residents will be involved from start to finish, with the opportunity to vote on various park features.”
The park will be situated on ground that's east of the main YMCA facility.
Cameron, whose mission supports the health and well-being of Steuben County residents, will lend its expertise in occupational and physical therapy by providing recommendations for the development in addition to serving as lead sponsor of the project.
“Cameron continually strives to reach beyond our walls to have a positive impact on the daily lives of our surrounding community,” said Angie Logan, Cameron CEO. “We are so excited to partner with the YMCA to create a space that encourages gathering, exercise and play.”
Architectural groups Moake Park JPR lead development efforts. Both Angola Mayor Hickman and the Steuben County Community Foundation showed early support for the project and its goal to foster the mental, physical and emotional growth of the community.
Additional donors include Cardinal IG and community member Gary Stroh, who joined the project to support the development of pickleball courts on the property in honor of his late wife, Susan. The Sheets family, who donated the land for the park to the YMCA in 2015, also supports the development.
“I’m very excited to have Susan’s name live on through a project that not only honors her love for pickleball but also helps improve the health and wellness of our community,” said Stroh. “Thank you to the YMCA, Cameron, the Sheets family and all of the early supporters of this project. Though we still have a way to go, I know this dream will soon become reality.”
The YMCA needs $1.4 million in additional funding for the project. Donations in any amount are welcome and naming opportunities remain available.
To support the development at Sheets Family Park, visit steubenfoundation.org and click on the donate now button. For more information on the park visit ymcasteuben.org or contact Sarah Funkhouser, YMCA of Steuben County CEO, at sfunkhouser@ymcasteuben.org. All donations will be held in the Steuben County Community Foundation’s “Sheets Family Park” Fund.
The YMCA has been serving the community for over 20 years by offers aquatic, wellness, fitness and sports programming for adults and children. The Y serves more than 4,000 members, including more than 1,000 children from Steuben County and surrounding areas. For more information, call 668-3607 or visit ymcasteuben.org.
To learn more about Cameron, visit cameronmch.com or visit its Facebook page, @CameronHospital.
