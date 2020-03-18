ANGOLA — Tornado sirens will not be tested this week in Steuben County for National Severe Weather Awareness Week.
Steuben County Emergency Management Director Randy Brown issued an email Tuesday afternoon saying because of the ongoing response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the National Weather Service canceled statewide testing scheduled for today.
"Steuben County Emergency Management is also cancelling the local tornado test, and no activation of the county tornado sirens will occur at this time," said Brown in the email.
Monday at the Steuben County Board of Commissioners meeting, Sheriff Rodney Robinson said county human resources announced that the siren test would happen. Earlier Tuesday, Robinson spoke with Brown and initially confirmed the information. That is no longer the case as of Brown's announcement later in the day Tuesday.
Sirens are typically tested in the spring as part of National Severe Weather Awareness Week as long as the weather on testing day is not severe or expected to become severe.
