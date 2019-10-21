ANGOLA — The Angola High School Marching Hornets came through regionals with class and advanced to the Indiana State School Music Association semi-state on Nov. 2 in Indianapolis.
The Marching Hornets compete in ISSMA Class C. For the second festival in a row, the Angola band has received a gold rating with distinction, receiving caption awards in both visual and general effect.
"The audience and judge reactions to this show have been so strong and incredibly positive, and it is a show worth seeing live," said band director Andrew Keiser.
The 2019 show is "Fortress." The main prop is a castle, which starts as a stony barrier then opens to reveal a welcoming interior with stained glass and red carpets. Inside, a soloist performs, a symbol of isolation and strength.
The music starts with Mozart’s “Requiem” with a sprinkling of the hymn “A Mighty Fortress is our God” in a segue to Frank Ticheli’s “Sanctuary.”
In the final contests of the ISSMA marching band season, the top 10 bands advance. Angola was among the top 10 in Class C on Saturday at Chesterton High School. Per ISSMA rules, specific rankings and points are not disclosed.
Semi-state will be at Decatur Central High School on Saturday, Nov. 2. That morning, supporters of the Hornets can gather around Public Square to see them off with cheers and support. More details about the send-off and a community performance of the well-refined "Fortress" will be coming soon, said Keiser.
