Schools in Steuben County return to the classroom in just a few short weeks.
With COVID-19 still on the minds of many, each school has written and released a back to school protocol with details for the health and safety of each person in the building.
Each area school is welcoming students back in person, with school for some starting as soon as Aug. 11.
Here is some reopening plan information from each of the area school districts:
Fremont Community Schools
All grade levels at Fremont will return in-person, five days per week, when school starts on Aug. 11.
The district is following the governor’s executive order regarding face masks, which says masks are recommended in schools and are mandatory on buses.
Students and their families are asked to self-check daily for COVID-19 symptoms.
Close contact letters will go home if students are sharing a classroom with someone that comes back positive for COVID-19. Safe and effective cleaning products will be used on high-touch areas and hand sanitizer stations will be in-place in key areas. Intense nightly cleaning and scheduled deep cleans will also take place.
Schools will have traditional activities physically open to visitors, and visitors will have to self-check for COVID-19 symptoms. There will be no lunch visitors permitted or outside food deliveries.
School related clubs will also be in person and student field trips will return as much as possible, dependent on the venue and location of the trip.
In the classroom, students will have assigned seats. This is also true in the cafeteria and on the buses. Social distancing will be practiced when possible, but won’t be possible in many cases.
The complete reopening plan can be found on the school Facebook page, @fcseagles, or on the school website, fcs.k12.in.us.
Hamilton Community Schools
Hamilton’s plan has students returning as normal as possible, with no virtual option, when classes resume on Aug. 11.
The district will be following state and federal mandates which currently means masks for unvaccinated people are recommended, but not required. They must be worn on school buses.
Students and families should conduct a self-check each day for COVID symptoms. Students must be fever-free for 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medication and be symptom-free for a given number of days following state and local health department guidelines before returning to school, the plan states.
A letter will be sent home with students if they shared a classroom with a positive COVID case. Students may be quarantined by the local or state health department and will be sent home it they exhibit symptoms, according to the plan.
Safe and effective cleaning products will be used daily on all high-touch areas and there will be an increased number of hand sanitizer stations in key locations. There will be intense cleaning nightly including scheduled deep cleaning.
Schools will have traditional activities physically open to parents, guardians and the community and all visitors should perform a self-check for COVID symptoms prior to entering.
No lunch visitors or outside food delivery will be permitted. Students should bring their own water bottle and filling stations will be available. Water fountains will not be available for traditional use.
Students may have assigned seats in the classroom and on the bus, and space in the classroom will be maximized when possible, the plan states. Distancing between families is encouraged at extracurricular events.
Updates will be posted on the school website, hcs.k12.in.us.
Metropolitan School District of Steuben County
School will start in the MSD of Steuben County on Aug. 17, with all students returning in person. There will not be a virtual option this year.
A letter released by Interim Superintendent Steve Sprunger says many current safety and sanitation protocols will remain in place and will be adjusted as information from the Centers for Disease Control, health department and state require.
As of now, masks will not be required when school opens and visitors will be allowed back in the schools, when needed, to best serve students.
Contact tracing will still be done if a student, staff member or teacher tests positive for COVID-19 or becomes symptomatic and was in the school 48 hours prior to testing or symptom onset.
The full plan can be found on the school website, msdsteuben.k12.in.us.
Prairie Heights Community Schools
The Prairie Heights student body returns Aug. 11 in person, with no virtual options for students.
In the return plan, it said there will be no virtual option because the district feels the best instruction for students is in the classroom with the district’s teaching staff.
Recommendations from the LaGrange County Health Department, the CDC and the state department of health and the department of education will all be considered.
Students and all school employees have the option of wearing personal protective equipment, such as face masks or shields, when school returns. They will be required if the state or federal government mandates the wearing.
Hand washing and hand sanitizer stations will be available and frequent use encouraged.
Students in kindergarten through grade 8 will eat in the cafeteria, with assigned seating required for contact tracing. Elementary students can eat in their classrooms at teacher discretion. High school students will eat in the cafeteria or classrooms, depending on teacher availability.
A full plan for Prairie Heights can be found on the school website, ph.k12.in.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.