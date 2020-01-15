Wednesday, Jan. 15
• Steuben County Local Emergency Planning Committee, Steuben County Courthouse Annex, 205 S. Martha St., Angola, 10 a.m.
• Steuben County Board of Health, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 16
• Steuben County Design Review Committee, Steuben County Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 8:30 a.m.
Monday, Jan. 20
• Angola Common Council, city hall, 210 N. Public Square, Angola, 7 p.m. Services and budget committee, 6 p.m.
• Salem Township Board, Salem Center Volunteer Fire Department, 8404 W. C.R. 500S, Salem Center, 6:30 p.m.
• Clear Lake Town Council, town hall, 111 Gecowets Drive, Clear Lake, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 21
• Steuben County Commissioners, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 8:30 a.m. to noon. Board of Finance, 8:15 p.m. Drainage board, 2 p.m.
• Drug Free Steuben, Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, 9:30 a.m.
• Steuben County Economic Development Corporation Board, Enterprise Center, 907 S. Wayne St., Angola, 3 p.m.
• Jamestown Township Advisory Board, 320 W. C.R. 760N, Fremont, 4 p.m.
• Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
• Metropolitan School District of Steuben County Board of School Trustees, Angola Middle School, 1350 E. Maumee St., Angola, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 22
• Steuben County Alcohol and Tobacco Commission, Steuben County Courthouse Annex, 205 S. Martha St., Angola, 1 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 23
• Steuben County Design Review Committee, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 8:30 a.m.
