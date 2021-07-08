ANGOLA — Susan Stroh, 67, Angola, has succumbed to the injuries she received when she was struck by a dump truck while riding her bicycle on Tuesday afternoon, police have confirmed.
Stroh sustained a head injury and broken bones when she was struck by a dump truck while she was riding her bicycle on Wendell Jacob Avenue near Glendarin Golf Course, said a news release from the Angola Police Department.
Stroh, a retired Prairie Heights teacher and Trine University administrator was pronounced dead at around 11 a.m. at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, by the Allen County Coroner's Office.
She had been flown by Samaritan helicopter to Parkview after receiving initial medical attention at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Angola, following the 12:45 p.m. incident.
Stroh was struck from behind by a 2008 International 7400 Steuben County Highway Department dump truck driven by Jared Perkins, 43, Montgomery, Michigan.
Stroh retired from Prairie Heights Community Schools where she taught art and computer courses from 1997 until 2015. Prior to that she was the director of scholarship and financial aid and was an assistant dean of students at Tri-State University, now Trine, for 14 years. She held a master’s degree from Indiana University and a bachelor’s degree from Manchester University.
Until a few years ago, she and her husband, Gary, owned and operated Stroh Orchards in rural Angola.
Meanwhile, Angola Police Officer Matt Kling said the incident remains under investigation.
“It’s still being investigated. It will be turned over to the prosecutor once the investigation is complete,” Kling said.
Assisting the Angola Police Department were officials with the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, Steuben County Emergency Medical Service, Steuben County Communications, Parkview Samaritan and the Angola Fire Department.
Alcohol and drugs are not suspected in the crash. The investigation remains under investigation, Officer Matt Kling said Wednesday morning.
