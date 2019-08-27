ANGOLA — Steuben County Community Foundation celebrated the donors, volunteers and community members who give back to Steuben County during its annual public meeting on Tuesday.
During the meeting held at Club Z at Trine University the Foundation distributed more than $300,000 to charities. These grants were awarded from the dedicated 95 funds at the Foundation, which have been designated to support a specific charitable cause each year by the founding donor. These grants are awarded automatically, in contrast to SCCF’s application-based grant-making cycles.
Jennifer Danic, Foundation executive director, announced changes to the board of directors, welcoming the two newest members, Kayla Warren and Craig Burkholder.
Jim Burns and Phil Meyer, who termed off the board at the end of June, were thanked for their years of dedication.
Chris Snyder was elected to serve a second 3-year term. A new slate of executive committee members was elected to lead SCCF for the next two years: Randy White, Julie Troyer, Adam Miller and Doug Bomba.
Danic said it is always amazing to think back to the time when the foundation was formed in the 1990s, when people in the community wondered whether $1 million could be raised in order to have the seed money to match a Lilly Endowment challenge.
Meanwhile, White, the board chair, shared updates on the Foundation’s growth and current projects.
In the past year, the Foundation raised $1.6 million and awarded $1.84 million in grants to 200 organizations.
The Foundation has grown to hold 214 funds, providing scholarship and grant dollars for the community.
The Foundation also has committed to a two-year nonprofit training series with free workshops available for Steuben County nonprofits to learn about topics like board development and budgeting.
White also noted the Foundation is currently in the midst of a Lilly Endowment GIFT Initiative in which the Foundation received the full $500,000 match in the initial grant stage.
“I look forward to engaging the community in many conversations over the next 6-8 months as we move toward the next portion of this GIFT Initiative,” White said.
John McCoy, board chair of Steuben County Fiber Network, a supporting organization of SCCF, provided an update on the community’s broadband fiber network.
“The SCFN is actively working with partners to increase access to the network,” he said. Currently, the Fiber Network has grown to manage 170 miles of dark fiber throughout Steuben County and donated $34,350 in profits to community grant-making funds last year.
“I expect this year to be easily as fast paced as the last,” McCoy added.
The Foundation presented checks to more than 60 nonprofit organizations serving Steuben County.
“The SCCF is grateful to the donors, grantees and community members who attended this celebration of the work of nonprofits in Steuben County,” Danic said.
Through philanthropic services, strategic investments and community leadership, the Steuben County Community Foundation helps people support the causes now and for generations to come. The Foundation is a nonprofit organization with assets totaling more than $29 million. Its vision is to serve as a community leader and improve the quality of life by assessing, supporting and coordinating philanthropic giving and endowment building. The Foundation aims to connect people who care with needs that matter to the community. For more information on the Foundation, visit its website at steubenfoundation.org.
