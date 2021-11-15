ANGOLA — The Steuben County Board of Commissioners decided Monday to proceed with planning for a new Steuben County judicial center that will be three floors tall and on a basement.
Commissioners approved moving into the design phase for the building, working with RQAW, Fishers, and Weigand Construction, Fort Wayne.
RQAW's Rebecca Dixon presented two options for the facility, one that would be two stories and a basement and another that would be three floors on a basement.
Commissioners went with the design option that was the largest, also opting to have a second option to have only a half basement to reduce the cost.
The full-blown option, which was favored by officials who will work in the building, was estimated at a cost of about $23 million.
"I would anticipate when we get to the final design," Commission President Wil Howard said, "those numbers will come down."
That final design might be available to the county in January, said Dave Jankowksi of Weigand. If all goes well, and financing is secured without having to hold a referendum of the electorate, which could delay the project possibly as much as a year, construction could start in July 2022.
A smaller design would have only included two floors and a basement at an approximate cost of $16 million.
Bottom line, as judges, Prosecutor Jeremy Musser and Clerk Tangi Manahan stressed, the facility has to be one that serves not only the needs of today, but those of the future.
"The current courthouse, when it was built, it has served us for a long time," Superior Court Judge William Fee said. That was something that a new judicial facility should do, also, he said.
"Down the road might not be that far down the road," said Musser, who mentioned the county files about 1,200 criminal cases a year but is on track to file 1,600 this year.
The current courthouse was built in 1867-68. It did not have any additions put on until about 60 years later, in 1937. In 1981 the Circuit Court space, with its very high ceiling, was divided into two floors and now houses both the Superior and Circuit courts, with Superior on the second floor and Circuit on the third. The Magistrate's Office and its courtroom are on the ground floor, with the court taking up much of the 1937 addition.
That is also when an elevator was added to the building to provide better accessibility for people of all abilities.
While the elevator might have brought the building up to the standards of 1981, it does not meet today's accessibility standards, specifically the Americans with Disabilities Act. The building also is lacking in security and space has become a premium.
If commissioners ultimately go with the proposed three-story design, it will provide more than double the current courthouse space.
Most vocal against the smaller option was Musser. That option would have put the Prosecutor's Office in the basement. The Prosecutor's Office has been in the Steuben County Annex building for at least two decades.
"I don't know how many people have had to work in a basement for years on end," Musser said. "We do it and we do it with a smile, but it's not good."
There was also much discussion on Monday about how to finance the structure. Commissioners specifically do not to want to have to put the matter before a referendum, which could fail.
There are other financing options available, but nothing is set. The county has a bonding limit of somewhere between $17 million and $21 million before triggering a referendum. The $21 million figure was a new one mentioned by Howard.
Steuben County Councilman Dan Caruso said Commissioners had the task of deciding what to build and it would be the Council's assignment to find the appropriate financing.
One option Caruso mentioned, which has not been used locally for funding a public works project, was a U.S. Department of Agriculture loan. That was the source of financing for the new $47 million Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, which opened in 2015.
