United Way grant applications due soon
ANGOLA — Steuben County United Way has announced that non-profits are being encouraged to apply for grants through the agency.
The grant deadline is by noon, April 15, and can be found on United Way's website, unitedwaysteuben.org.
Funding decisions will be announced on May 23 following an interview process and board determination to finalize funding.
"We're looking forward to another year of giving," said information from United Way.
Volunteers needed in Fremont
FREMONT — Volunteers are needed to help distribute coffee and doughnuts to Fremont firefighters and police.
People interested in helping out are asked to visit the Fremont Fire Department for more information.
