Two people arrested
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested on Monday and Tuesday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Christopher S. Frye, 31, homeless, arrested at C.R. 900W and C.R. 500N on a misdemeanor charge of driving while suspended.
• Brenden Jahn, 25, of the 100 block of Lane 101A Jimmerson Lake, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor invasion of privacy.
