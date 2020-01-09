SNOW LAKE — The Indiana State Police investigated two separate but related serious crashes this morning on S.R. 120 in Steuben County in the infamous Snow Lake curves.
In both crashes, issues related to driver fatigue and inattention were found to be contributing causal factors. There were no serious injuries in either crash, including one where a Steuben County officer was struck by a passing vehicle (see related story).
“These two incidents are clear confirmation that driver fatigue and driver inattention while driving can have very real consequences,” said Indiana State Police Sgt. Brian Walker. “The Indiana State Police reminds all drivers of the importance to being well rested before getting behind the wheel, and to always pay full attention while driving. Both crashes were avoidable, and fortunately did not result in serious injury to the parties involved.”
The first crash occurred at approximately 8:45 a.m., where Master Trooper Kody Buell responded to a two-vehicle, head-on crash.
Buell’s preliminary investigation revealed that a black 2000 Ford Explorer operated by Fernando Fernandez-Perez, 39, of Angola, was traveling westbound on S.R. 120 crossed left of center into the path of an oncoming 2019 Freightliner semi-tractor trailer driven by Albert Colten, 66, of Stockton, California.
Driver fatigue contributed to the Ford Explorer operating left of center, police said, and it also showed that the semi-tractor took evasive action attempting to avoid collision, but was unsuccessful. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage and were considered a total loss. Fernandez-Perez sustained minor injuries and was treated and released at the scene by Steuben County EMS personnel. Colten was not injured.
Buell was assisted at the scene by State Police Sgt. Matt Lazoff and Trooper Ben Kirk, the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department, Fremont Police, Fremont Fire Department, Steuben County Emergency Medical Service and Bill’s Professional Towing Service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.