CROOKED LAKE — The Steuben County 4-H Fair is returning to Crooked Lake this Friday, a much welcome homecoming after last year’s virtual fair.
“It’ll be so nice to be back in our normal place with our normal people,” said Tami Mosier, 4-H youth development extension educator with Purdue Extension Steuben County.
Even though Covid has raised awareness about health safety measures, hygiene has always been a priority for the fair. There will be hand sanitizers at every entry and exit point of the buildings and banners emphasizing health safety will be hung around the fair.
Increased hygiene is a small price to pay, though, for the excitement of returning to an in-person fair.
“Kids are getting back into 4-H mode,” Mosier said. “We had more help at pre-fair cleanup, which happened this past Saturday, than I can recall in the past five years.”
A few other pre-fair activities kicked off Wednesday, including achievement winner judging, but the main events will begin Friday.
This year’s achievement winner contestants include: Harper Henney, Griffin Hosek, Hannah Martinez, Meghyn McMullen, Maddison Oberlin, Heidi Wilhelm and Kaylee Wise. The winner will be announced Friday during opening ceremonies.
