Three arrested on Thursday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after their arrests made by law enforcement officers on Thursday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Grady T. Bianski, 18, of the 9400 block of East C.R. 375N Churubusco, arrested on West Maumee Street at Gerald Lett Avenue on a fugitive warrant.
• Clay W. Staulters Jr., 44, of tlane 100A Lake Charles East, arrested in the 3300 block of North Wayne Syreet on a charge of misdemeanor intimidation.
• Zachary K. Wall, 26, of the 3800 block of East U.S. 20, arrested on Clyde Avenue at East Maumee Street on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.