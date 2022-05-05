ANGOLA — The spring Steuben County Tire Recycling Day will be held on Saturday at the Steuben County Highway Department, 1900 N. C.R. 200W.
A wide variety of tires will be accepted during the event that runs from 8 a.m. to noon.
The service is provided by the Steuben County Plan Commission.
The goal, as always, is to rid the county of unsightly, unwanted tires that could become mosquito breeding grounds among other problems that come with them.
There is a fee to drop off tires. Small and miscellaneous cost $1; passenger tires are $3; race car tires are $5; semi tires are $10 and for extra large tractor and agriculture tires the fee is $12.
Cash is the only form of payment that will be accepted.
People are reminded to remove excess, rocks or debris from the tires.
Rims will be accepted, as well as tubes that are in the tires.
The event is intended for Steuben County residents. People with questions can call the Plan Commission at 668-1000, ext. 1600.
