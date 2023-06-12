ANGOLA — Wrapping up what has been nearly a two-year project from concept to completion, major work is underway at two of the oldest buildings at Tri-State Steuben County Municipal Airport.
Work is at a fever pitch on the $372,500 project, with crews working on both the maintenance hangar and quonset hanger, which site side-by-side each other at the airport.
Perhaps most notable is the historic quonset hangar, with its round roof and corrugated metal roofing material, which is giving way to more modern materials.
The building is getting a new roof, which means the entire exterior skin, is going to be asphalt shingles.
“It was a tough decision to deviate from the art deco era metal roof tiles on the quonset for more modern and sustainable materials. However previous attempts to stabilize them have proved to not be a good investment, they simply have served their useful life term,” said Randy Strebig, president of the Steuben County Board of Aviation Commissioners. “Due to the added weight of plywood sheeting and shingles the engineering mandated structural reinforcements which were completed this spring, These improvements should breathe at least 30 more years of useful life into the buildings and longer if properly maintained.”
The project started in the conversation phase with the Steuben County Board of Commissioners in 2021.
Several options were considered as to the viability of saving the buildings versus knocking them down and building new.
Of the total project cost, the maintenance hangar’s work is going to cost about $150,000 and the quonset hangar’s work will total about $200,000. Both are getting new paint, which will run not quite $28,000.
“They were suffering from age and deferred maintenance, specifically the buildings we call the maintenance hanger and the quonset hangar,” Strebig said. “We had them evaluated by structural engineers as well, it was determined that they were worth saving and investing improvement dollars into, however this needed to be done sooner than later if we didn’t want damage to go beyond the point where stabilizing them was no longer a practical option.”
It turned out the repair and maintenance project would cost less than building new.
“We compared these costs to building replacements and the reality is that we couldn’t raze them and replace them for anywhere near the same monies. And the facility could not go without the buildings,” Strebig said.
The project was finalized in April 2022. The airport encumbered its maintenance budget forward for two years. It is typically around $40,000 a year.
After proposals came in for the work, Commissioners approved the expenditure and the Steuben County Council appropriated it.
The hangar door structure project was completed last year. All of the work is going to be complete within a few weeks. Painting will be done later this summer.
The airport board has a long-term lease with a private company that’s occupying the entire maintenance hangar. Due to this lease, the airport is going to take over the quonset hangar this fall for aircraft and equipment storage.
