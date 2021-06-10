Three people arrested on Wednesday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Wednesday. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Jackson O. Atkinson, 22, of the 400 block of East Felicity Street, arrested at the jail on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Troy L. Brockhaus, 23, of the 300 block of Ashton Drive, Kendallville, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court.
• Derick J. McMillen, 24, of the 4300 block of West U.S. 20, arrested in the 1300 block of North Wayne Street on a warrant alleging three felony counts of criminal contempt of court.
