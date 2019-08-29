KENDALLVILLE — For the first time in rural northeastern Indiana, families with special education students can attend an event designed to help them plan for the future.
The first Possibilities Expo will be held on Saturday, Sept. 7, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at East Noble Middle School, 415 Drake Road, Kendallville. It is geared toward people in Steuben, Noble, DeKalb and LaGrange counties.
Light refreshments will be available to purchase through vendors that include Buffalo Bistro, a cooperative enterprise between RISE and Chapman’s Brewing Co. in Angola. Booths will highlight services and products. Speakers and a panel will put a voice to some of the concerns parents may have as their special needs child segues into adulthood.
The event is hosted by RISE — a job and life skills organization located in Angola that serves disabled adults throughout northeastern Indiana — and the Northeast Indiana Special Education Cooperative. NEISEC serves around 4,400 students in 13 school districts in the four-county area.
New opportunity
A Disabilities Expo is held annually at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne. The Possibilities Expo was created to provide a central location for people living in rural northeastern Indiana, said Aubrey Hunt, development coordinator at RISE. It will concentrate on local service providers and agencies.
“It provides resources and how to get them to the people with special needs in the area,” said Hunt. “We want to make resources and opportunities available in our area."
Among the subjects that will be discussed are Medicaid, employment services and guardianship.
While people of all ages with disabilities may benefit from the expo, it is especially geared toward families with school-aged children.
Hunt said it can help them address “what they can do now to be better prepared and less stressed” when the child graduates from high school.
“It’s better to start planning in middle school,” Hunt said.
RISE might not be for everybody, she said. By pragmatically planning, it is easier to determine what works best for the individual.
Reaching out
The expo is the brainchild of Mary Burton, executive director of NEISEC, headquartered in Kendallville, and RISE Executive Director Chris Stackhouse.
Burton said efforts have been made in the past to reach out to parents with an informative meeting, but there has been little participation. The expo is a more extensive outreach that will cover a number of concerns at one time.
"Chris said something to me about getting the word out," Burton said, "if we joined forces and made it an even bigger event."
It is an open house, allowing people to come when it is convenient for them.
Three speakers will present once an hour during the expo.
They include a representative from the AWS Foundation, which launched a new free program this year for Indiana residents at IndianaDisabilityResourceFINDER.org.
"For years, parents have talked about the many challenges they face when trying to navigate a complex web of services, programs and other disability-related community resources. They face huge road blocks in trying to identify what local resources are available to help them," says the web site at awsfoundation.org. FINDER collects and organizes contact and service information from around Indiana. It contains nearly 2,000 service providers and continues to add more.
Also speaking during the expo is Gretel Johns, disability project staff attorney from Indiana Legal Services. She will focus on the ins and outs of guardianship.
A representative from Indiana Professional Management Group will talk about case management and Medicaid waivers. IPMG is one of Indiana's preeminent statewide providers of case management services for the Medicaid Waiver program.
From noon to 1 p.m., a panel of parents and clients will be featured. They will talk about their frustrations and successes, said Burton, and answer questions.
There will also be booths and representatives from a wide spectrum of services.
Individualized
"It's going to be a lot of education for parents," said Burton. She said there will be a "pick list" of providers, allowing parents to choose the services and organizations that fit their individual needs.
"The cool thing about this is that the providers will be able to tell people what they do and show pictures," said Burton.
Arc LaGrange and Arc Noble will have booths. They are part of a national organization that includes a regional program based in Fort Wayne. The expo's focus is on connecting people with convenient, locally based services.
Also on hand will be administrators of Special Olympics, which will have tables with information.
"Athletes are going to be there," said Burton. They include members of RISE's corn hole team.
She said to expect informative, creative and practical solutions to fit each person's tastes and needs. Anyone interested in getting involved can contact Hunt at 665-9408.
